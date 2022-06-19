Advertisement

Juneteenth Forum in Frankfort to educate the public

The purpose of this forum is to shed light on the issues of racism that are ongoing in schools.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -The organization “Focus on Race Relations” held a panel discussion in Frankfort after hearing from local students earlier this week about racism going on in their schools. Vice President of the organization, Kristie Powe, moderated the panel.

She said, “The purpose of F-O-R-R is to engage in open and honest communication about race and race-related issues. These are uncomfortable conversations that no one wants to have. We are trying to make the uncomfortable, comfortable.”

The panelists at the event spoke about their concerns for students and ways they can make a change to school policies. They brought up topics like bullying, and different race-related issues going on in the schools in Franklin County. They also encouraged other people in the audience to interact and discuss the topics with them.

One local organizer, Katima Smith-Willis said they need to lead by example for other counties. She said, “I think these conversations will start to trickle in school systems... and hopefully everybody sees that we can have these uncomfortable conversations to start getting comfortable with each other.”

The purpose of this forum is to shed light on the issues of racism that are ongoing. While there are celebrations for Juneteenth going on, the importance of this event was to educate people on the holiday.

Powe said, “The community really is on board, and they’re excited to learn more about Juneteenth.”

