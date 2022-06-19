Pedestrian pronounced dead after being hit by truck on Winchester Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has been pronounced dead after being hit by a car on Winchester Road at about 6:00 pm Saturday night.

Police say that a man was trying to cross Winchester Road at 7th St. when he was hit by a pickup truck. He experienced blunt trauma injuries to the head and torso.

The Fayette County coroner says that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at about 7:40 pm after being transported to UK medical center.

Several lanes were closed while the collision reconstruction unit investigated the scene. They are now back open.

Lexington Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

