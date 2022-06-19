Advertisement

Pedestrian pronounced dead after being hit by truck on Winchester Rd.

Lexington Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has been pronounced dead after being hit by a car on Winchester Road at about 6:00 pm Saturday night.

Police say that a man was trying to cross Winchester Road at 7th St. when he was hit by a pickup truck. He experienced blunt trauma injuries to the head and torso.

The Fayette County coroner says that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at about 7:40 pm after being transported to UK medical center.

Several lanes were closed while the collision reconstruction unit investigated the scene. They are now back open.

