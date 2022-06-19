Advertisement

Semi-truck collides with horse trailer in Lexington

According to officials, three horses ran out from the trailer after the accident around Newtown...
According to officials, three horses ran out from the trailer after the accident around Newtown Pike and Stanton Way.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi-truck crashed into a moving horse trailer after running a red light at around 1:40 on Sunday afternoon.

Several emergency crews reported to the scene. According to officials, three horses ran out from the trailer after the accident around Newtown Pike and Stanton Way. Since the time of the accident, all of the horses have been found and placed into another trailer.

Lex FD Major Jessica Bowman said that none of the horses or individuals involved in the accident were injured.

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.

