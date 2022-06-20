Advertisement

Affrilachian Poets hold mega reading for Juneteenth

The Affrilachian Poets introduced six new members of their group at the Lyric Theatre in...
The Affrilachian Poets introduced six new members of their group at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington during a mega reading on Sunday, June 19, 2022.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Affrilachian Poets celebrated this Juneteenth with a mega reading, featuring Kentucky poet laureates of the past and present, as well as several others who have been putting both pen to paper - and spirit into stanzas - for years.

This night was special for the poets in more ways than one, as they also welcomed six new members into their fold.

“It has just been a great boon to me living in West Virginia knowing that I am a part of poets of color in this region,” said Amy Alvarez. “Knowing that we’re not working in isolation but we’re part of a wider community”

Alvarez was among those added to the group, something which Frank X. Walker says only happens once every few years. Alvarez and current Kentucky poet laureate Crystal Wilkinson hope people took the time on this holiday to remember their ancestors and recognize the culture that has been woven into the region.

”I think tonight was just an example of what it’s been like for us for the past 30 years - to make the invisible visible,” said Wilkinson. “This is a celebration that we’re here, we’re a part of this region and we have been for a very long time.”

