Ally Blake’s Forecast | Temps to climb

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! After another pleasant day temps are likely to climb this week. Not to the extreme heat, we saw last week, but it will certainly feel like summer.

Into the evening temps will drop from the 80s overnight into the mid-60s and stay clear. Tomorrow we likely climb back into the 90s again and hang out nearby for most of the week. It will feel a bit more humid, but not unbearable. Wednesday will likely be the warmest this week with highs in the mid-90s. This will also give way to our next rainmaker. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday for northern Kentucky. This will likely linger into early Thursday and this will bring temps down a bit closer to the upper 80s and low 90s. Friday and Saturday remain dry near 90. The end of the week brings our next system that could bring a better shot for showers and storms.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better week!

