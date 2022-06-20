Advertisement

Man dead after shooting, crash in Lexington

The coroner arrived around 11:30 p.m.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting and a crash in Lexington.

Police say just before 11 p.m. a car crashed into a parked car on Charles Avenue, not far from Newtown Pike.

When crews arrived, they realized the driver had a gunshot wound.

The Fayette County Coroner pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The driver was the only person in the car. Police described him as an adult man.

Officers do not know where the shooting happened, or where the driver may have been coming from.

The coroner’s office is expected to release the man’s identity after his family is notified.

