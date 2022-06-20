Advertisement

Driver and dog saved after car goes over embankment in Pigeon Forge

It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get the driver and dog out safely.
Pigeon Forge Fire Department rescued a driver and dog after they drove over an embankment.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver and dog were saved after a car went over the side of an embankment, according to officials with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

“Well, in the middle of the night, while everyone else sleeps, we perform our best work, within minutes of receiving an alarm,” officials said. “Imagine waking up at 1:41 am and immediately having to make quick decisions that someone else’s life depends on.”

When crews arrived, they found the car hanging about 20 feet off the side of the cabin’s driveway and resting on the cabin. WVLT News obtained an incident report from officials, which said several fire crews had help from a local wrecker service in stabilizing the car.

They removed the side windows and the driver was carried to the paramedics on the scene for evaluation. They then removed the dog. Both were unharmed.

It took crews over an hour to stabilize the car, break the side windows and get the driver and dog out safely, the report said. Neither the driver nor the dog was injured, according to the report.

Crews advised the Cabins USA representative on the scene that the family should be relocated and that the cabin needed to be assessed by a structural engineer before the cabin could be rented again.

