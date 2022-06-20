Advertisement

Fitzpatrick a winner again at Brookline as US Open champion

Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline in 2013.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf...
Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) - Matt Fitzpatrick is a champion again at The Country Club. And this time he has one of the grandest trophies in golf.

Fitzpatrick delivered all the clutch shots on the back nine at Brookline in a terrific battle with Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler ahead of him. He seized control with a two-shot swing on the 15th and closed it out with a shot onto the green from a fairway bunker.

Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline in 2013. He joins Jack Nicklaus as the only men to win a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open on the same course.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested this morning.
Lex police arrest two juveniles with firearms
Police say they found the suspect around 3:45 Saturday morning at the Motel Six off of Elkhorn...
Fraud suspect arrested after hitting detective with car
We’re told the location is where Meadowcrest Mansion used to be, off Winchester Road near Polo...
UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital
Kentucky State Police investigate at the scene where two bodies were found in the 700 block of...
Two bodies found in Lawrence County, Kentucky
Storm damage about seven miles west of Prestonsburg, Ky.
Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky

Latest News

The defending champs from GRC.
GRC state champs, Reed Sheppard among headliners at Titans Rockets Summer Shootout
Mike Pratt, long-time UK basketball radio analyst & fmr. Wildcat, has died
WATCH | Mike Pratt, long-time UK basketball radio analyst & fmr. Wildcat, has died
Mike Pratt
Mike Pratt, long-time UK basketball radio analyst & fmr. Wildcat, has died
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Larry O'Brien Championship...
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years