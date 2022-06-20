Great Crossing, Douglass advance to Summer Shootout title games

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - In the 64-team bracket of the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout in Shelbyville, Great Crossing put the state on notice, advancing to Sunday’s championship game vs. Trinity.

The Warhawks lost 57-56 in sudden-death overtime on a free throw, but they have such a high ceiling. Their star is 2025 center Malachi Moreno and he was a force this weekend. Purdue head coach Matt Painter made the trip to Collins High School to watch Moreno and Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller is showing high interest as well. Moreno has an offer from Missouri and has talked with Ohio State as well.

2025 center Malachi Moreno has tons of eyes on him this weekend. Purdue's Matt Painter here to see him. Cincinnati's Wes Miller is here.



Mizzou has offered. Ohio State in contact as well.

Defending state champs George Rogers Clark advanced to the semifinals of the 64-team tournament before losing to Trinity.

In the 32-team bracket, Frederick Douglass made an impressive run to the title game before losing to Indianapolis Catholic and 5-star forward Xavier Booker. John Calipari, Purdue’s Matt Painter and Michigan’s Juwan Howard were among the coaches in attendance to watch Booker. He is expected to take a visit to Lexington shortly.

5-star forward Xavier Booker was in the spotlight Sunday with John Calipari, Juwan Howard, Matt Painter, etc. in the stands. The Cathedral star is expected to visit UK soon.



The @cathedralmball star is expected to visit UK soon. Highlights from today's win vs. Lyon County. @NextUpRecruits @KYINhoops pic.twitter.com/P3AmJ2uh2i — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 20, 2022

Frederick Douglass beats Lakota East and advances to the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout title game.

