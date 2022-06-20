Advertisement

Great Crossing, Douglass advance to Summer Shootout title games

The Warhawks are led by 2025 center Malachi Moreno.
Final day of the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - In the 64-team bracket of the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout in Shelbyville, Great Crossing put the state on notice, advancing to Sunday’s championship game vs. Trinity.

The Warhawks lost 57-56 in sudden-death overtime on a free throw, but they have such a high ceiling. Their star is 2025 center Malachi Moreno and he was a force this weekend. Purdue head coach Matt Painter made the trip to Collins High School to watch Moreno and Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller is showing high interest as well. Moreno has an offer from Missouri and has talked with Ohio State as well.

Defending state champs George Rogers Clark advanced to the semifinals of the 64-team tournament before losing to Trinity.

In the 32-team bracket, Frederick Douglass made an impressive run to the title game before losing to Indianapolis Catholic and 5-star forward Xavier Booker. John Calipari, Purdue’s Matt Painter and Michigan’s Juwan Howard were among the coaches in attendance to watch Booker. He is expected to take a visit to Lexington shortly.

