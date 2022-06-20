Horse Mania horses, foals being moved into place in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The colorfully painted horses for Horse Mania are finally hitting Lexington streets.

After spending the weekend at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate, more than 160 life-sized fiberglass horses and foals are being moved into place. They’ll be scattered around town through the Breeders’ Cup in November.

“You know how you feel after a long project? You sort of birth the baby. We’re birthing the baby today,” said LexArts President & CEO Ame Sweetall. “It is really amazing to see this long project come to life and hit the streets of Lexington to adorn our beautiful city with these beautiful horses.”

The horses are about 155 pounds but because LexArts had to use multiple manufacturers that can vary by about 50 pounds or more, according to its Community Arts Manager Nathan Zamarron.

Various artists painted the horses while Fayette County students painted the foals which weigh around 60 pounds. They foals will line Vine Street and Midland Avenue in downtown Lexington.

“We really wanted to activate the new Town Branch Commons, these beautiful pedestrian paths the city has put so much work in,” Zamarron said.

It’s the third Horse Mania. The first was in 2000. The second in 2010. This year’s coincides with LexArts’s 50th anniversary.

“In the end, there will be 164 horses on the street. Right now, we are putting out about 155 of them. We will have a few that will come later,” Sweetall said.

Although most of the horses will be exhibited in downtown Lexington, some will find their way to other public spaces around the city.

“The community has already been super excited about this project. The first two Horse Mania went over really well,” Zamarron said. The pandemic has us itching to get out and see art again. Here we are again with Horse Mania, the third iteration.”

