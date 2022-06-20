Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heat makes a return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our super comfortable days will take another break as the heat battles back into the region.

The biggest difference between last week and this week will be the lower level of humidity. You will still find plenty of heat, but the humidity will hover around some much lower levels. Even without the humid air, the forecast will include highs around 90 or better.

During the middle of the week, a cold front will drop in on us. Many of you will see some strong & gusty thunderstorms blow through the region. I am also concerned that we’ll see a few severe thunderstorms. This front will also take a bite out of our midweek temperatures. The highest temperature that I have in my 7-Day is for Wednesday. At this time, we’ll see 95 to 100 as a possibility.

Take care of each other!

