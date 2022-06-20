Advertisement

Judge dismisses EPO filed against former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An emergency protective order filed in Jefferson County against former University of Kentucky basketball point guard Rajon Rondo has been dismissed by a judge.

Rondo, current point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was accused of pulling a gun on a woman in Louisville during an alleged violent incident in her home on May 11.

The order was dismissed on June 16 by Jefferson Family Court Judge Angela Johnson, according to court documents. No other details were provided on the dismissal or a possible settlement.

Documents state Rondo had become enraged back in May while inside the woman’s home. After the woman had asked a child to finish separating laundry, Rondo became upset, ripped the video game console from the wall before heading downstairs and breaking things within the woman’s home.

The woman is said to have called former LMPD police chief Yvette Gentry for help on the incident, stating she was fearful of what Rondo would do if a formal report was made.

Rondo is said to have knocked on the woman’s back door window with a gun and demanded to talk to the children, documents state. Several of Rondo’s family members were called to calm him down before Gentry arrived.

Gentry later told the woman Rondo had left the home and left a gun within her possession.

An EPO was filed as she stated Rondo had previously made multiple threats on her life and had a “volatile, erratic (and) explosive behavior.”

On May 16, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told ESPN’s Malika Andrews “we are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
