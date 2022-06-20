Advertisement

Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak.

The leak shut the hospital down Sunday morning.

All patients were moved to other facilities.

Columbia Gas contained the leak, but hospital officials say crews will actually be repairing the damage Monday afternoon.

The hospital will remain closed until further notice.

