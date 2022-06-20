Lexington launches project to digitize historical records about enslaved people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington just launched a new digital access project.

Soon, the community will be able to find historic property records with information about enslaved people dating back to the late 1700s through 1865. At one time, downtown Lexington was the site of one of the biggest slave markets in the southeastern United States.

The digital access project is a partnership between the Fayette County Clerk’s Office and various other organizations, working to digitize Fayette County’s historical property records.

In order to access this information in the past, people had to physically go into the Fayette County Clerk’s Office and put on gloves to read through pages of books that are described as dusty and difficult to read.

Soon, through the digital access project, 60,000 pages of this information will be easily accessible to the public online.

“We’ve made great progress in our city, but we always know there’s more work to do,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “We’re dedicated to doing that work, especially when it comes to equality and justice. I believe this project is another milestone of moving forward.”

The process is one that will take a lot of time and effort so we don’t yet have a date for when this entire project will be complete, but the process has already been started.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.