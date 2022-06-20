Mistrial declared in trial of man charged in deadly Lexington bar shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge declared a mistrial in the murder trial of a charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Lexington bar.

In March 2019, police say Larry Walters shot Steven “Stevie” Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar & Grill, during an argument. Terry was struck in the head and later died from his injuries.

According to Lexington Police, Walters said he remembers being at the bar but does not remember the shooting. Walters is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, assault, and criminal mischief.

We’re told the trial convened Monday morning and, after the prosecution and defense gave opening statements, the defense filed a motion for a mistrial based on a decision that was made during jury selection last Thursday.

The prosecution agreed and the judge sustained the motion.

A status hearing is set for July 1 to set a new trial date.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.