Advertisement

Remember to check your county’s fireworks rules ahead of Fourth of July

You may have noticed firework tents went up in many places over the weekend. The Fourth of July...
You may have noticed firework tents went up in many places over the weekend. The Fourth of July is just two weeks away. Ahead of holidays like Independence Day, it’s important to know your county’s rules and regulations for fireworks.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again.

You may have noticed firework tents went up in many places over the weekend.

The Fourth of July is just two weeks away. Ahead of holidays like Independence Day, it’s important to know your county’s rules and regulations for fireworks.

In Kentucky, the state law says you cannot ignite fireworks within 200 feet of homes, vehicles, structures, or other people. Each county also has rules on exactly which fireworks are permitted.

“A good rule of thumb here in Fayette County is if it goes up or blows up, it’s illegal in Fayette County,” said Lexington firefighter Holly Buchenroth.

You are allowed to buy and use ground and handheld sparkling devices, like sparkles and fountains.

However, in other places, like Scott County, people can buy bigger fireworks like firecrackers and bottle rockets that emit loud noises and shoot up into the sky.

One firework tent operator in Georgetown, Austin Haywood, says they get a lot of business from people in Fayette County.

“So, here, that’s one of the advantages of being right on the line here, the people from Lexington come and buy their fireworks and go aerial and set them off in Georgetown,” Haywood said.

He says they follow their county ordinances and have permits for their tent, which allows them to stay open every day until 10 p.m. for the season.

In order to buy fireworks, you must be 18 years or older and anyone who violates local laws will be cited with a misdemeanor.

The fire department asks that people be courteous of their neighbors and people in the surrounding areas due to the loud and startling noises.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner arrived around 11:30 p.m.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Police have confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested this morning.
Lexington juveniles accused of threatening person at gunpoint
According to officials, three horses ran out from the trailer after the accident around Newtown...
Semi-truck collides with horse trailer in Lexington
Lexington Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Pedestrian pronounced dead after being hit by truck on Winchester Rd.
Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak.
Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

Latest News

Horse Mania
Horse Mania horses, foals being moved into place in downtown Lexington
A group of 17 members, specially selected by Governor Andy Beshear to discuss medical marijuana...
Kentucky cannabis advisory committee holds first meeting
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
SoulFeast Week is underway in Lexington. The 10-day celebration kicked off with events over...
SoulFeast Week underway in Lexington