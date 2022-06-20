Advertisement

SoulFeast Week underway in Lexington

SoulFeast Week is underway in Lexington. The 10-day celebration kicked off with events over the weekend, including Juneteenth celebrations.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - SoulFeast Week is underway in Lexington.

The 10-day celebration kicked off with events over the weekend, including Juneteenth celebrations. SoulFeast highlights Black farmers, chefs and restaurants in central Kentucky.

SoulFeast Week, in partnership with Black Soil, is back for a second year. Martina and Marcellus Barksdale, founded SoulFeast week in 2020 to help bring exposure to black-owned businesses.

“SoulFeast Week has allowed us to bring a platform for these businesses to get an economic boost, and the support of the community makes that possible,” said Marcellus Barksdale.

Barksdale said small black-owned businesses often face financial hurdles.

Tiffany Bellfield El-Amin and her husband opened Alfalfa Restaurant in downtown Lexington at the height of the pandemic. More than a year later, they had to make the tough decision to shut down.

“We did very well in hiring moms, women, and families into the restaurant,” El-Amin said. “So, when Covid smacked down and we went back to school, we lost our whole front-of-house.”

El-Amin says the Alfalfa brand is back this year as a food truck and catering business, and SoulFeast week is helping put the word out.

“Mama Kathy’s fish. That’s my mom. That’s her recipe. My grandparent’s recipe. It was SoulFeast winner last year for entree, so that’s what we’re selling today. Come on down,” El-Amin said.

SoulFeast Week will feature 16 Black-owned restaurants, all offering $10 meals all week long.

You can visit SoulFeastWeek.com to find a full list of participating restaurants and food options.

