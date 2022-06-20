Advertisement

Vehicle goes over embankment into creek near Carter Caves; mother, father, 4-year-old killed

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father and their 4-year-old son over the weekend, according to Carter County Coroner William Waddell.

The crash happened near Carter Caves State Resort Park.

According to the coroner, the family planned to camp with friends overnight at Carter Caves before heading home to Beaver Creek, Ohio after vacationing in Virginia Beach.

The coroner says the father, 41, who was driving, missed the entrance to the state resort park, but when trying to back up, went over an embankment into a creek. The car landed on its top in the creek, officials reported.

The father, mother, 39, and their four-year-old son all died in the crash.

The couple’s other son, an 11-year-old boy, managed to get out of the vehicle and flag down a park ranger for help.

The 11-year-old sustained minor injuries, the coroner said.

Officials report that everyone inside the vehicle was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The coroner says all bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.

No further information has been released at this time.

