Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steam and Storms

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat continues to build into the region, but this isn’t like what we had last week and has a shorter shelf life. I’m also tracking the increasing potential for strong to severe storms rumbling in here late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Temps today range from the upper 80s to low 90 across the east to the middle 90s in the west. Humidity levels are decent but will add a few degrees to the temp.

Wednesday is a seasonably hot day with the entire state into the 90s. Winds will be gusty from the southwest as we focus our attention toward a front dropping in from the northwest Wednesday night. This will likely have a line of strong to severe storms along and ahead of it.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe storms for much of the region.

Damaging wind will be the main player.

Storms that do get going may put down some locally heavy rains through Thursday morning.

Temps on Thursday are back into the 80s before bouncing back a bit into the start of the weekend. That’s ahead of another cold front dropping in here later in the weekend. That’s likely to bring more in the way of scattered showers and storms.

Much cooler air filters in for early next week.

