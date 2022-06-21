COVID-19 vaccines for youngest Ky. children could begin as soon as next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five years old have received their final approval.

Vaccines could be available in Kentucky as soon as next week and doctors say this could have a positive impact during the summer.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will both be available, in smaller doses.

Moderna vaccines will require two doses 28 days apart and children who get the Pfizer vaccine will receive two doses three weeks apart and then a third dose at least two months after the second.

There is no guidance on which vaccine is more effective and the CDC says either vaccine is recommended.

Doctors say, just like any vaccine, there could be side effects like fever or redness, but they haven’t seen many issues with children in younger age groups.

We spoke to one Lexington pediatrician who says her whole office is excited.

“Our office was cheering and excited and, finally, now, I mean, the whole population has the ability to get this vaccine,” said Dr. Katrina Hood. “So, yes definitely excited and happy that we’re moving in the right direction with the whole world.”

Dr. hood says it is important to talk to your doctor or pediatrician to find the best option for your child.

Children younger than three years old can get their vaccines at a vaccine clinic or doctor’s office.

