Defending champ Marcum advances to Women’s Kentucky Amateur finals

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky golfer Rylea Marcum is one win away from defending her title in the Women’s Kentucky Amateur.

Marcum beat future EKU Colonel Mary Keene Marrs 5&3 to advance to Wednesday’s match play finals against Murray State’s Payton Carter. Carter beat Kentucky’s Ryan Bender 3&2 in the other semifinal.

Marcum will battle Carter Wednesday morning at Cherry Blossom Golf Club to determine the event’s 95th winner.

