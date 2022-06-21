Advertisement

Defending champ Marcum advances to Women’s Kentucky Amateur finals

Marcum will face Payton Carter in Wednesday’s finals.
Women's Kentucky Amateur 6-21-22
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky golfer Rylea Marcum is one win away from defending her title in the Women’s Kentucky Amateur.

Marcum beat future EKU Colonel Mary Keene Marrs 5&3 to advance to Wednesday’s match play finals against Murray State’s Payton Carter. Carter beat Kentucky’s Ryan Bender 3&2 in the other semifinal.

Marcum will battle Carter Wednesday morning at Cherry Blossom Golf Club to determine the event’s 95th winner.

