Faldo to retire as lead CBS analyst, replaced by Immelman

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Nick Faldo is leaving 16 years as the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports.

In his place will be another former Masters champion. No, it’s not Phil Mickelson. CBS says Trevor Immelman of South Africa will be Faldo’s replacement. Immelman won the 2008 Masters and will be the International team Presidents Cup captain this year.

Faldo is a three-time Masters and British Open champion. He came over to CBS in 2007 as the lead announcer after having previously work at ABC.

His last broadcast on CBS will be the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 7.

