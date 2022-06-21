Advertisement

Faldo to retire as lead CBS analyst, replaced by Immelman

His last broadcast on CBS will be the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 7.
Nick Faldo tees off on the first hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf...
Nick Faldo tees off on the first hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Nick Faldo is leaving 16 years as the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports.

In his place will be another former Masters champion. No, it’s not Phil Mickelson. CBS says Trevor Immelman of South Africa will be Faldo’s replacement. Immelman won the 2008 Masters and will be the International team Presidents Cup captain this year.

Faldo is a three-time Masters and British Open champion. He came over to CBS in 2007 as the lead announcer after having previously work at ABC.

His last broadcast on CBS will be the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 7.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner arrived around 11:30 p.m.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak.
Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak
About 20 units were called to the scene of a working structure fire in the 300 block of...
Large response to Lexington fire
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility

Latest News

Defending champ Rylea Marcum.
Defending champ Marcum advances to Women’s Kentucky Amateur finals
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
Ryan Ritter a finalist for ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Judge dismisses EPO filed against former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo
Class of 2025 center Malachi Moreno.
Great Crossing, Douglass advance to Summer Shootout title games