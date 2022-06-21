FedEx worker found passed out in mail truck in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office got a complaint about a man passed out in a mail truck who was not responding.

Deputies responded and, after an initial investigation, they said they determined the suspect to be under the influence of drugs.

After a search, deputies said they found a crystal-like substance, suspected marijuana and a glass pipe on the suspect.

Colton Withrow, 24, was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Possession of Marijuana, Improper Parking Violations, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess.

