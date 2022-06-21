Advertisement

Garrett Wymer’s mom wins West Virginia state birthday cake contest

Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner and her recipe – “Ms. Van’s...
Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner and her recipe – “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake” – is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia.(Governor Jim Justice's office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is celebrating a very special West Virginian.

Kim Wymer, mother to WKYT’s own Garrett Wymer, won the official West Virginia state birthday cake contest.

She made Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake. The cake is named in honor of her grandmother.

It will be served annually on June 20 to commemorate the anniversary of West Virginia’s statehood.

[Recipe below]

Mrs. Wymer got to show off the winning recipe at the state’s 159th birthday celebrations.

“It’s my honor to welcome Kim to our West Virginia Day ceremony today. I congratulate her in every way. It’s a wonderful recipe,” First Lady Justice said. “Everyone in my office had a chance to eat the cake and not only did it taste great, but it also is a taste that reminds you of West Virginia.”

In addition to her recipe becoming the state’s official birthday cake, Wymer also won a $500 Visa gift card, a custom cake platter, and was awarded a certificate as the contest’s grand prize winner.

The Blackberry Skillet Cake was selected as the best of the best among seven outstanding cake recipes that were selected as finalists in the contest.

