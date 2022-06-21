Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer arrives with plenty of heat

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer is officially here and it will certainly feel just like it should.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s for daytime highs. I don’t want you to think that it will feel like last week. That isn’t the case at all. This week will feature a lower humidity level. So there’s your big difference between this week ad last week. Highs will reach the 90s all across Kentucky. Heat Index values might be a couple of degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. So we aren’t dealing with a whole lot of steam.

A cold front will enter the picture on Wednesday. It brings a chance of showers & thunderstorms. There is a LEVEL 1 - MARGINAL RISK for severe weather that afternoon. I think the primary issues will be wind and hail.

You will see numbers come down by a little bit. Wednesday has highs in the mid-90s and Thursday should only reach the upper 80s. So not exactly a breath of fresh air, but it is slightly cooler for one day.

Take care of each other!

