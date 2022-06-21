Advertisement

Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder

Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a murder suspect.

A citation says Robert Okorley is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal mischief, and possessing a handgun as a felon.

The citation says a deputy arrested Okorley Monday night.

The citation did not include specific details of the murder case.

The jail says Okorley is due in court Tuesday.

WKYT is working to confirm which case the arrest is connected to. We will share updates online and on air.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner arrived around 11:30 p.m.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
About 20 units were called to the scene of a working structure fire in the 300 block of...
Large response to Lexington fire
Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak.
Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak
Larry Walters
Mistrial declared in trial of man charged in deadly Lexington bar shooting

Latest News

Severe weather could roll into Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Summer is here and it will feel just like it.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer arrives with plenty of heat
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner and her recipe – “Ms. Van’s...
Garrett Wymer’s mom wins West Virginia state birthday cake contest