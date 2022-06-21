Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a murder suspect.

A citation says Robert Okorley is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal mischief, and possessing a handgun as a felon.

The citation says a deputy arrested Okorley Monday night.

The citation did not include specific details of the murder case.

The jail says Okorley is due in court Tuesday.

WKYT is working to confirm which case the arrest is connected to. We will share updates online and on air.

