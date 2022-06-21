Advertisement

Louisville Zoo mourns death of 7-week-old seal pup

Emmy, the harbor seal pup, with her mother, Tonie.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced sad news that a newborn seal pup has died.

Emmy, the seven-week-old harbor seal pup, was born on April 29 as an offspring from mother Tonie and father Oscar.

The zoo said Emmy had been born underweight and had not been gaining back the weight as fast as expected, despite the care from her mother.

Glacier Run keepers and veterinary staff worked to provide supplemental care through feeding and fluid therapy, according to the zoo. Despite their efforts, Emmy was not gaining the weight needed.

The harbor seal pup died on Monday.

The Louisville Zoo said while Emmy’s passing has been tough on the team, up to a third of harbor seal pups can die in nature due to starvation, malnutrition, infection and predation.

Losing an animal, especially this young, is always hard,” Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, Louisville Zoo senior veterinarian said in a release. “I’m so proud of the staff for all their efforts; we gave Emmy every chance we could. We are grateful for the many consultations provided by experts around the country and we appreciate the community’s support.”

The zoo said a necropsy will be performed, with results released at a later date.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
