Man accused of shooting officer signs plea agreement

Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot, officials say.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer in June signed a plea agreement Monday in Greenup County, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart.

Jonathan Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and accepted a life sentence.

Smithers is accused of shooting Officer Tommy Robinson, who was hospitalized for his injuries.

Officer Robinson was shot in the 100 block of East Street in Flatwoods while responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person.

Smithers is set to be sentenced on August 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Smithers is also set to face charges of burglary and criminal mischief in Boyd County. That pre-trial is scheduled for August 18.

Leonhart says a third set of charges is expected to be in federal court. Smithers is expected to enter into a plea agreement for that set of charges as well, according to Leonhart.

No further information has been released.

For previous coverage, click here >>> More charges filed against man accused of shooting police officer

