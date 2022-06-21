Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Martina Barksdale: Two-bite burgers (June 21, 2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Dave Baker and Martina Barksdale (June 21, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/4939/two-bite-burgers

TWO-BITE BURGERS

Lean Ground Beef is made into small patties for sliders and then served with a trio of different toppings.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

9 whole wheat small hamburger or slider buns, split, divided

1/4 cup minced onion

1 egg white

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Topping Variations:

Mango-Pineapple Salsa, Spicy Caramelized Onions or Creamy Yogurt-Feta Sauce (recipes follow)

COOKING:

Tear one hamburger bun into pieces. Place in food processor or blender container. Cover; pulse on and off, to form fine crumbs.

Combine Ground Beef, 1/2 cup bread crumbs, onion, egg white, garlic, salt and pepper in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 9 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 10 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 1-1/2 minutes before burgers are done, place rolls, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted.

Cook’s Tip: To broil burgers, preheat broiler. Place burgers on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat element. Broil 9 to 10 minutes to medium (160°F) doneness, turning the burgers once. Place buns, cut sides up, on broiler pan so surface is 2 to 3 inches from heat element. Broil 45 to 60 seconds or until lightly toasted.

Serve burgers in buns with Topping Variation(s), as desired. Close sandwiches.

Mango-Pineapple Salsa: Combine 1/2 cup finely diced ripe mango or 1/2 cup finely diced drained jarred ripe mango, 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple or 1/3 cup drained canned crushed pineapple, 1/4 cup finely chopped tomato, 1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeño pepper, 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 1 cup

Spicy Caramelized Onions: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 3 cups thinly sliced yellow onions and 2 to 3 medium thinly sliced red or green jalapeño peppers or 6 thinly sliced baby sweet red bell peppers. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Cook 15 to 18 minutes or until onions are very tender and golden brown, stirring frequently. Season with salt, as desired. Makes 1-1/2 cups

Creamy Yogurt-Feta Sauce: Combine 1/2 cup reduced-fat or nonfat plain or Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup reduced-fat or regular crumbled feta cheese, 2 tablespoons minced onion and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves in small bowl. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes about 3/4 cup

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

Separate raw meat from other foods.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.

Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.

Wash all produce prior to use.

Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.

Refrigerate food promptly.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.