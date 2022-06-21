Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Martina Barksdale: Two-bite burgers (June 21, 2022)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Dave Baker and Martina Barksdale (June 21, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/4939/two-bite-burgers
TWO-BITE BURGERS
Lean Ground Beef is made into small patties for sliders and then served with a trio of different toppings.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
- 9 whole wheat small hamburger or slider buns, split, divided
- 1/4 cup minced onion
- 1 egg white
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Topping Variations:
- Mango-Pineapple Salsa, Spicy Caramelized Onions or Creamy Yogurt-Feta Sauce (recipes follow)
COOKING:
- Tear one hamburger bun into pieces. Place in food processor or blender container. Cover; pulse on and off, to form fine crumbs.
- Combine Ground Beef, 1/2 cup bread crumbs, onion, egg white, garlic, salt and pepper in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini patties.
- Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 9 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 10 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 1-1/2 minutes before burgers are done, place rolls, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted.
Cook’s Tip: To broil burgers, preheat broiler. Place burgers on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat element. Broil 9 to 10 minutes to medium (160°F) doneness, turning the burgers once. Place buns, cut sides up, on broiler pan so surface is 2 to 3 inches from heat element. Broil 45 to 60 seconds or until lightly toasted.
- Serve burgers in buns with Topping Variation(s), as desired. Close sandwiches.
Mango-Pineapple Salsa: Combine 1/2 cup finely diced ripe mango or 1/2 cup finely diced drained jarred ripe mango, 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple or 1/3 cup drained canned crushed pineapple, 1/4 cup finely chopped tomato, 1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeño pepper, 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 1 cup
Spicy Caramelized Onions: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 3 cups thinly sliced yellow onions and 2 to 3 medium thinly sliced red or green jalapeño peppers or 6 thinly sliced baby sweet red bell peppers. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Cook 15 to 18 minutes or until onions are very tender and golden brown, stirring frequently. Season with salt, as desired. Makes 1-1/2 cups
Creamy Yogurt-Feta Sauce: Combine 1/2 cup reduced-fat or nonfat plain or Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup reduced-fat or regular crumbled feta cheese, 2 tablespoons minced onion and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves in small bowl. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes about 3/4 cup
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.