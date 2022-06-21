Advertisement

‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat

A couple in Mount Juliet thought they were rescuing a kitten, but instead took a bobcat to an animal shelter.
A couple rushed into an animal shelter, thinking they rescued a house cat on Friday, according to officials with True Rescue.
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple rushed into an animal shelter, thinking they rescued a house cat on Friday, according to officials with True Rescue.

Instead, they actually brought a bobcat kitten to the shelter.

“A half an hour later, and off he went to our friends at Walden’s Puddle with one of our volunteers,” officials said. “Never a dull moment at True Rescue!”

