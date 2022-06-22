Advertisement

78-year-old woman accused of shooting estranged husband in Paducah park

78-year-old Barbara Howard, of Benton, was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting her estranged husband in Noble Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Paducah police were called to Noble Park in Paducah around 4 p.m.

According to a statement from police, it was there they found 81-year-old Joe Howard inside a pickup truck with gunshot wounds to his cheek, neck and shoulder.

78-year-old Barbara Howard, of Benton, was sitting next to the truck, outside the vehicle.

She was taken in to be interview by police and Joe Howard was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. He was then flown to a Nashville hospital.

During the interview by a detective, Barbara Howard said she shot her husband because she “was tired of arguing over civil legal issues.”

She was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.

She is booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

