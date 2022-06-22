Advertisement

AAA gives safety tips to help prevent crashes involving motorcycles

Motorcycle safety concerns following string of crashes in Lexington area over the last few weeks
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we enter the early days of summer and the temperatures begin rise, we’re seeing an increased number of people on motorcycles out on the roads. But unfortunately with that, we’re also seeing a number of motorcycle involved accidents.

We spoke with experienced riders who recommended that their fellow riders complete a motorcycle safety course, adding that it benefits them by both keeping them safer on the roads and giving them a discount on their insurance.

Kentucky state law requires all riders under 21 wear a helmet, but AAA recommends that all motorcycle riders wear a helmet regardless of their age. They also recommend wearing closed toe shoes and other protective clothing to better protect yourself in the event of an accident.

AAA said we can expect to see even more motorcycles on the roads than normal this summer.

“With gas prices being what they are, we can expect more people to be using motorcycles for their modes of transportation because it’s more economical for them than driving a regular car or SUV, so we are probably going to see more motorcycles on the roadway,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

The number one tip for everyone, whether you’re riding on a motorcycle or driving a car, is to stay aware and stay off your phone.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

Latest News

A resolution passed by the House this legislative session has paved the way for remembrance of...
Bridge named after assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff
The Kentucky Center for School Safety is hosting a two-day conference in Richmond.
School safety conference underway in Richmond
Chris Stapleton (WKYT)
Chris Stapleton tests positive for COVID-19; postpones tour dates
School safety conference underway in Richmond
School safety conference underway in Richmond