AAA gives safety tips to help prevent crashes involving motorcycles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we enter the early days of summer and the temperatures begin rise, we’re seeing an increased number of people on motorcycles out on the roads. But unfortunately with that, we’re also seeing a number of motorcycle involved accidents.

We spoke with experienced riders who recommended that their fellow riders complete a motorcycle safety course, adding that it benefits them by both keeping them safer on the roads and giving them a discount on their insurance.

Kentucky state law requires all riders under 21 wear a helmet, but AAA recommends that all motorcycle riders wear a helmet regardless of their age. They also recommend wearing closed toe shoes and other protective clothing to better protect yourself in the event of an accident.

AAA said we can expect to see even more motorcycles on the roads than normal this summer.

“With gas prices being what they are, we can expect more people to be using motorcycles for their modes of transportation because it’s more economical for them than driving a regular car or SUV, so we are probably going to see more motorcycles on the roadway,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

The number one tip for everyone, whether you’re riding on a motorcycle or driving a car, is to stay aware and stay off your phone.

