Beshear announces new funding for safety upgrades at EKU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear announced new money for safety upgrades at Eastern Kentucky University.

The governor awarded $369,000 to the school, which will pay for a new six-foot-wide sidewalk and more lighting on campus.

The sidewalk will also feature new ramps that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The governor says this will not only help people who have accessibility issues, but it will also help the environment.

“This project helps protect our people and the students, faculty, and staff at EKU. On top of that, it’s going to help people be healthy and benefit the environment by creating an easy way to get to and from campus without the use of a bus or a car,” Gov. Beshear said.

And a federal program is covering 80% of the cost of these upgrades.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.