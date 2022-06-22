Advertisement

Bridge named after assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff

Bridge dedicated for Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron, who was killed in 2002
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A resolution passed by the House this legislative session has paved the way for remembrance of late Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron.

Catron was gunned down at a fish fry while campaigning for a fifth term back in 2002. On Wednesday a dedication was held at the place where his life was taken so that his legacy can live on.

Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers and family members came out to posthumously dedicate a bridge to Sheriff Catron.

His brother Lewis said it’s a fitting tribute as the sun will be along the very same roads he drove every day for work.

The bridge is along Kentucky Route 80, passing over Buck Creek. The dedication was held at the Shopville-Stab Fire Department, where Sheriff Catron was assassinated just over 20 years ago.

Those who worked with Catron and those who called him family came back to the place where he lost his life, to ensure his memory would not be forgotten.

Current Sheriff Greg Speck said it will serve another important purpose, beyond remembering Sam.

“This bridge will also be a reminder to all of us to stand guard against those who seek power for their own twisted self interest. I know Sam would be pleased if this dedication served that purpose,” Speck said.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the signage will be installed as soon as later Wednesday.

