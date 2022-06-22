Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Better Weather Behind The Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another toasty temp day out there as we get ready for a cold front to roll through the state. This will bring the threat for strong storms later today with better air behind it. That looks to be the opening act to another blast of cool air for early next week.

Temps today are in the low and middle 90s with a gusty southwest wind ahead of our front. Scattered strong to severe storms then fire up during the late afternoon and increase through the evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and the Storm Prediction Center has the area in the Severe Weather Outlook.

Much better air sweeps in behind this and it feels seasonably nice Thursday into Friday. Lows by Friday morning are right back into the 50s.

Temps spike again into the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday as we await the arrival of another cold front. This moves in late Sunday and early Monday with a possible line of strong storms.

Temps behind this come way way down early next week and go solidly below normal through the first half of next week.

