Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Better Weather Behind The Storms

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another toasty temp day out there as we get ready for a cold front to roll through the state. This will bring the threat for strong storms later today with better air behind it. That looks to be the opening act to another blast of cool air for early next week.

Temps today are in the low and middle 90s with a gusty southwest wind ahead of our front. Scattered strong to severe storms then fire up during the late afternoon and increase through the evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and the Storm Prediction Center has the area in the Severe Weather Outlook.

Much better air sweeps in behind this and it feels seasonably nice Thursday into Friday. Lows by Friday morning are right back into the 50s.

Temps spike again into the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday as we await the arrival of another cold front. This moves in late Sunday and early Monday with a possible line of strong storms.

Temps behind this come way way down early next week and go solidly below normal through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon/evening.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm threat
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steam and Storms
WATCH | Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steam and Storms
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steam and Storms