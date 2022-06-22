Advertisement

City officials release Lexington’s plans for Fourth of July

Lexington’s Fourth of July festivities will return to their pre-COVID-19 format this year.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There will be a multitude of events this year, including an ice cream social, patriotic concert, Bluegrass 10K, Fourth of July festival and parade, and a fireworks spectacular.

“After two years of public health guidelines and safety precautions due to COVID-19, we can now return to four days full of Independence Day celebrations,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “And, the celebration will end with a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, thanks to our continued partnership with R. J. Corman Railroad Group.”

The R.J. Corman Railroad Group has hosted the launch site of the fireworks ceremonies each year, with a partnership that started in 2019.

The division of parks and recreation oversees Fourth of July event programming, and are excited to be back at full operations this year.

The fireworks will kick off at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4, and residents are encouraged to come downtown for the viewing.

Here’s a full list of Lexington’s Fourth of July events:

Friday, July 1

Ice Cream Social

Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, 251 W. Main St.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Red, White & Blues

Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

5 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Patriotic Concert

Transylvania University and Gratz Park, W. Third St.

Preshow: 5 – 6:30 p.m. – Young at Heart Big Band

Main Show: 7:30 – 9 p.m. – Lexington Philharmonic

Monday, July 4

Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run

Corner of Main St. and N. Limestone St.

7:25 a.m.

Fourth of July Festival

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fourth of July Parade

Main St. (Downtown)

11:30 a.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Launched at Main St and Oliver Lewis Way

10 p.m.

