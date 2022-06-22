Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz.

“Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich.

Teddy and David Emmerich are moving back home to Kentucky from Seattle and staying at a Boone Creek Outdoors cabin rental throughout the move. It had been nothing but a peaceful stay, until Monday evening.

They said their husky dog was barking, which they thought was weird because she doesn’t usually bark.

“I just turned in my seat and there was a bear. Just this huge, black, sort of really cute, bear,” Teddy said.

It was sniffing around just a few feet away from the porch, and Teddy grabbed the dogs and called for her husband.

“And said, ‘there’s a bear!’ We both grabbed our things and went into the house and watched her from the windows in there,” Teddy said.

While they were enamored with the rare sighting, Teddy says the bear wasn’t too bothered by them. They said the bear stuck around for a while, walking up and down the road, checking out their car, and dumpsters nearby.

“Just so happy we actually saw her. It was cool,” David said.

The bear made its debut less than a mile away from Proud Mary Barbeque, and the pictures the Emmerich’s took are capturing the attention of thousands on Facebook.

“I’ve been adding birds to my list. To my life list. And now I can add a bear,” Teddy said.

Teddy and David said some neighbors also spotted two bear cubs Monday night.

