Advertisement

Exposure to light during sleep linked to health issues, study finds

A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.
A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trying to lose weight? Close your curtains and turn off all the lights when you go to bed.

Scientists in a recent study found that even dim light can disrupt sleep, raising the risk of serious health issues like obesity, along with diabetes and hypertension.

Researchers focused on about 500 older adults in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and noticed more than 53% of them had some kind of light on in their room at night. Those same people were more likely to have diabetes, obesity or hypertension.

Younger people are not exempt here.

The same team did another study of healthy individuals in their 20s and found that even sleeping for just one night with a dim light raised their blood sugar and heart rate.

It also created a deficit of slow-wave and rapid eye movement sleep, the kind of sleep you need for cellular renewal.

So, next time you get in bed, make sure you turn off the lights.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder
Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak.
Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

Latest News

FILE - A sign indicating a "Medical Facility Quiet Zone" is displayed outside the Jackson...
‘Heightened alert’: Abortion providers brace for ruling
Paola Garcia said passengers were afraid the plane would explode after catching fire at Miami...
'People start running and running': Passenger talks about plane fire after landing
RAW: Foam sprayed on plane at Miami airport
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades