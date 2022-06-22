Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Bourbon County.

We’re told two or three buildings in the downtown area of Millersburg, near the post office, are on fire.

We know crews from multiple fire departments have been called to the scene to help. We’re told the flames have been knocked down, but there is extensive damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We have a crew heading that way and we’ll keep you updated.

