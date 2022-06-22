Advertisement

Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town

WKYT News at 4:00 PM
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Bourbon County.

We’re told two or three buildings in the downtown area of Millersburg, near the post office, are on fire.

We know crews from multiple fire departments have been called to the scene to help. We’re told the flames have been knocked down, but there is extensive damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We have a crew heading that way and we’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder

Latest News

WATCH | Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town
WATCH | Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town
The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for...
Lexington Sporting Club president addresses concerns about plan to build soccer complex
Lexington’s Fourth of July festivities will return to their pre-COVID-19 format this year.
City officials release Lexington’s plans for Fourth of July
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase