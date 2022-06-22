Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another temperature surge will be followed by strong to severe storms.

A cold front will pass through our skies later today. Before it gets here we will see highs running 91 to 96 degrees during the peak heating hours. Humidity will be at an elevated level to help feed the thunderstorms. This push of humid air will not be anything like last week. That was considered oppressive and this week will have a more comfortable level for all of us.

The severe weather threat:

The primary issue is damaging wind

Timing should begin around the early evening

Wraps up by the nighttime hours

Expect another blast of some “cooler” and drier air on the other side of this cold front. Temperatures will fall from the low to mid-90s to the low and mid-80s. This also takes another bite out of the humidity. It’s a pretty nice streak of weather that comes together on Thursday & Friday.

Take care of each other!

