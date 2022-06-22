Advertisement

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.(The Kraft Heinz Company)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is rebranding and shortening its name to Kraft Mac & Cheese, the first name change in the product’s 85-year history.

Kraft said the change is meant to reflect how fans already refer to the brand.

The box is also getting a subtle makeover, with a refreshed logo and a single-hue blue that the company says amplifies the brand’s most recognizable asset: the noodle smile.

Kraft said the name and box changes are part of an effort to rebrand the household staple as “comfort food.”

The new packaging with the new name hits shelves in August.

The new Kraft Mac & Cheese boxes have a refreshed logo that the company says highlights the...
The new Kraft Mac & Cheese boxes have a refreshed logo that the company says highlights the brand's most recognizable asset: the noodle smile.(The Kraft Heinz Company)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder
Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak.
Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

Latest News

IRS logo
‘Groundhog Day’ at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood
FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc