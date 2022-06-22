Lexington police officer attacked by K-9 at training facility
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer is recovering after being attacked by a police dog.
Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at the department’s K-9 training facility on Byrd Thurman Drive.
We’re told an officer was cleaning out a kennel when they were attacked by a police canine.
The officer was taken to UK Hospital to be treated. Police say the officer was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries and they are stable at the hospital.
The K-9 was not hurt.
