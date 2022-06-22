Advertisement

Lexington police officer attacked by K-9 at training facility

A Lexington police officer is recovering after being attacked by a police dog.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer is recovering after being attacked by a police dog.

Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at the department’s K-9 training facility on Byrd Thurman Drive.

We’re told an officer was cleaning out a kennel when they were attacked by a police canine.

The officer was taken to UK Hospital to be treated. Police say the officer was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries and they are stable at the hospital.

The K-9 was not hurt.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder

Latest News

Our very own Sam Dick is still working in the industry, now with a part time position at the...
Former WKYT anchor Sam Dick teams up with WEKU radio
Logan Parsons
‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack
County by County (6/22/2022)
County by County (6/22/2022)
Bridge named after assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff
WATCH | Bridge named after assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff