Lexington Sporting Club president addresses concerns about plan to build soccer complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for nearly 150 acres of land just off of Newtown Pike, near I-75.

In addition to the stadium, the complex would include several youth soccer fields.

Tuesday night we talked to some people in the area who have concerns about the proposed project. Wednesday, we heard from the president of the Lexington Sporting Club, Vince Gabbert and he addressed some of the worries.

The Lexington Sporting Club will debut its men’s pro team in March 2023. Its youth teams will take the field this fall.

“We’ve got nearly 1,400 families, 1,400 kids that have signed up to be part of our youth club,” said Gabbert.

Gabbert, who comes from a horse racing background, says he’s been blown away by the amount of interest the club has been garnering.

“It’s been very rewarding just to see the enthusiasm,” he said.

The club is now setting its sights on a permanent home in Fayette County. The team wants to build its stadium and youth soccer complex with 12 fields off of Newtown Pike near I-75.

“This is really a community project, one of the things I’ve seen is there really a lack of soccer infrastructure to be able to handle what this community needs,” said Gabbert.

There’s been some pushback from rural neighbors who have concerns the fields and stadium will bring too much traffic and noise to an area surrounded by horse farms.

“We feel confident the plans we have submitted are very strong and provide that buffer, our principal owners Bill and Donna Shively actually own Dixieana Farm, which is just down the road from our site,” said Gabbert. “So, they want to be good neighbors as well.”

Anderson Properties owns the site where the 6,000-seat stadium and youth fields would be built. The land runs between Newtown Pike and Russell Cave Road.

Public access would only be off Newtown at Providence Parkway.

The entire project would be privately funded.

Next week, the Urban County Board of Adjustment will make a decision on whether to grant a conditional use permit for the youth soccer fields. A zoning change would be required for the stadium to be built there.

LSC’s pro team will initially play at UK’s soccer stadium.

