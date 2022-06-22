Advertisement

Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds

A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers...
A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers greater protection from COVID-19 than vaccines.(SomchaiChoosiri via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s something that has been up for discussion since the start of the pandemic: What provides greater protection from COVID?

A study published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine shared findings that supported natural immunity providing greater protection from COVID infection than multiple vaccinations.

Researchers said they used the Israeli Ministry of Health database from August and September 2021 when the delta variant was dominant. The people in the study included those who had been previously infected with COVID or received a coronavirus vaccine.

The study said it found that COVID protection decreases over time, but the overall protection was higher in those who had COVID than those who received a second vaccine dose.

“Among persons who had been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 (regardless of whether they had received any dose of vaccine or whether they had received one dose before or after infection), protection against reinfection decreased as the time increased since the last immunity-conferring event. However, this protection was higher than that conferred after the same time had elapsed since receipt of the second dose of the vaccine among previously uninfected persons.”

Researchers said their analysis was based on more than 5.7 million people and the study was approved by the institutional review board at the Sheba Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder

Latest News

FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another
FILE - Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26
Donald Shibley has been arrested after Tulsa police say he stabbed an 86-year-old woman with an...
Police: Man arrested for stabbing 86-year-old woman with ink pen during attempted robbery