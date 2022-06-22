Advertisement

Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival

Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson(Noah Thompson's Facebook Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have big news to pass along to you!

It was announced Wednesday morning that Louisa native Noah Thompson will perform at the Black Gold Festival in Hazard on Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Thompson recently won the 20th season of American Idol.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley recently sat down with Thompson during Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition.

