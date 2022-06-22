Advertisement

Report: FDA might order Juul to pull e-cigs from shelves

Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.
Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Juul vape pens may soon be pulled from stores in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Food and Drug Administration could order the e-cigarette maker to pull its products from store shelves.

The agency has not formally announced a move yet, but according to the Journal, the order could come as soon as Wednesday.

Juul gained notoriety after it was criticized for selling flavored vape pods that were popular with teens.

The company ended sales of its flavored products in 2019, shortly before the FDA banned the products.

Wednesday’s report caused shares of the cigarette company Altria to plunge on the stock market.

The company owns a 35% stake in Juul.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

Latest News

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was indicted on wire fraud charges.
Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for...
Lexington Sporting Club president addresses concerns about plan to build soccer complex