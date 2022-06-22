Advertisement

Safe Kids Lexington hosts event for summer safety

Summer break is here, and with that comes a rise in danger for child injuries and deaths.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer break is here, and with that comes a rise in danger for child injuries and deaths. As Safe Kids Fayette County would call it, it’s the 100 days of trauma.

On Tuesday, they put on an event to raise awareness for summer safety at the Charles Young Center on East Third Street. There, they gave out bike helmets, information on swimming lessons and knowledge about hydration during the hot summer months. They also stressed how parents need to make sure guns are safely and properly stored.

Various sponsors like the Lexington Fire Department were at the event.

“Safe Kids exists and all these community partners are willing to partake in an event like this for the community, because preventable injury is the number one killer of kids,” said Sherri Hannan, the coordinator for the organization.

Hannan also said the main goal of the group is to make sure that kids can “grow up and just be kids.”

By interacting with the community this way, Safe Kids Fayette County is making an effort for a safer summer.

You can find out more about the group at their website.

