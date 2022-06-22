School safety conference underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - As the Senate works to pass new gun control laws, one organization in Kentucky is discussing school safety.

The Kentucky Center for School Safety is hosting a two-day conference in Richmond.

A main goal of this Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers conference is to bridge a gap between administrators and the school resource officers (SROs). It’s something especially important right now because starting in August, every school district in the state is required to have an armed SRO on every campus.

New legislation will go into effect in August. House Bill 63 requires an assigned SRO on every campus.

Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers President James Poynter said while he believes the school resource officers are necessary, the new mandate presents a few challenges.

One, it’s not funded. School districts will have to cover the costs on their end. If they can’t afford this, they’ll have to work with the state marshal’s office to find the funding.

Some districts will have to apply for grants even. He also said the word “campus” hasn’t been defined clearly, but says the legislation is a step in the right direction.

“Once the SROs are in the building it’s going to be that communication piece. It will be a challenge, but Kentucky does a really good job of training their SROs. We reach 120 hours and that’s unheard of. We were at a national conference where some were bragging about receiving 12 hours,” Poynter said.

There will be another full day of training on Thursday, going over everything from social media trends to threat assessments.

