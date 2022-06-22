Advertisement

What a gas tax break means for you

What does a gas tax break mean for you? (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden has proposed suspending the federal tax on gasoline for three months.

It’s an effort to curb skyrocketing gas prices.

But some drivers wonder if it will really make a difference.

It’s an all-too-common site these days, numbers sometimes ticking up to triple digits as gas prices soar.

Anthony Volpe just paid $160 in gas for his pickup truck.

“I’m shocked -- $160. It’s almost full. It’ll last me almost a day,” Volpe said.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is just under $5 a gallon. That’s $1.89 more than a year ago.

“I think it’s just ridiculous,” Ohio resident Jim Zappala said.

Biden says he wants to ease some of that pressure at the pump by suspending the federal gas tax for three months.

“We can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief,” he said.

Biden’s plan could save the average driver 18 cents a gallon for regular gas and 24 cents for diesel.

“I call on the companies to pass along every penny of this 18-cent reduction to the consumers. This is no time for profiteering,” he said.

But some drivers wonder if it will actually make a difference.

“It’s going to help, but it’s not going to make a difference,” Zappala said. “You also have state tax on top of that. It’s not just a federal tax.”

Biden is encouraging governors to roll back state gas taxes as well.

Congress would need to approve the federal tax break.

If it did pass, it would mean less money for infrastructure projects across the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Property at 535 West Second Street purchased by Lexington Rescue Mission
‘I will probably leave:’ Neighbors voice frustrations to Lexington Rescue Mission over plans for new facility
Robert Okorley is facing a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder.
Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

Latest News

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was indicted on wire fraud charges.
Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for...
Lexington Sporting Club president addresses concerns about plan to build soccer complex