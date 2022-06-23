Advertisement

Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (Gray News) - A Maine insurance agency has lost partners because of a Juneteenth sign.

Progressive and Allstate have terminated their relationships with the Harry E. Reed insurance agency in Millinocket after the company posted a sign on its window.

“Juneteenth. It’s whatever...We’re closed...Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens,” the sign stated in photos obtained by WABI.

Message posted on Reed Agency window
Message posted on Reed Agency window(Alura Stillwagon)

WABI also reports employee Melanie Hansen-Higgins identified herself as the person behind the sign in an apology posted to Facebook. She stated she was reprimanded by her employer.

“I would like to publicly apologize for any misunderstanding and hurt that has arisen out of my usual, snarky office closure signs and content,” she said.

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.

The town, which is located about three hours north of Portland, released a statement calling the sign “deeply saddening, disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Allstate and Progressive stated the sign violated their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Bourbon County. We’re told two or three...
Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town
A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night.
Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week
Logan Parsons
‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack
A Lexington police officer is recovering after being attacked by a police dog. (File image)
Lexington police officer attacked by K-9 at training facility

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel hears of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department
Almost all the schools involved in the proposed settlement are for-profit colleges.
Settlement would forgive $6B for defrauded college students
Jazmin Cazares, center, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for tougher gun laws in Texas
Former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue said he told Trump election fraud claims...
Donoghue: 'No merit' to election fraud claims
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders